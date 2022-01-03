Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.83

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 4821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.