Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.83

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 4821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

