Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $191.08 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.97. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

