Sandy Spring Bank Buys 21,510 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 793,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 293,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 161,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

