Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $224.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

