Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.59 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

BAC stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

