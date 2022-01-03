Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $359.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

