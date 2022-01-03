Sandy Spring Bank Sells 422 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $342.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $263.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

