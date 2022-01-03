Sandy Spring Bank Sells 656 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,368,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

