Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $162.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $162.00 price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 163,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

