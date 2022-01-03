Savix Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,048.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Savix has a market cap of $184,368.50 and approximately $8,048.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Savix has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00006705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

