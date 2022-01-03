Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,578 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $28,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 749,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

