Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,826,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.79. 65,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,081. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97.

