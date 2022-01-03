Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,409,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,285,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,616 shares of company stock worth $120,676,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

