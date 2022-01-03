Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $37.62 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $447,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

NYSE:DLR traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.01. 10,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $158.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

