Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 244,275 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PK stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,821. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.