Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,307 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The stock has a market cap of $945.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

