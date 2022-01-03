Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.84. 4,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

