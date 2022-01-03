Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.74. The company had a trading volume of 365,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $440.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

