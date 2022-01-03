SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,558 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

