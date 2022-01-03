SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

NYSE ESS opened at $352.23 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.