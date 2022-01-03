SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1,674.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

