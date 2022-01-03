Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 98,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 975,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,953,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

