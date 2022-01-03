Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 220,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

