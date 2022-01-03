Shell Asset Management Co. Has $784,000 Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

