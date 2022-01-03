Shell Asset Management Co. Has $803,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,504,000 after purchasing an additional 593,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGO. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AGO opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

