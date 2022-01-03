Shell Asset Management Co. Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $18.59 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

