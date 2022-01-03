Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 320 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $152.20 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.