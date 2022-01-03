Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 540 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 117,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Stifel Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF opened at $70.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.