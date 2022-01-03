Shopping 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $221,434.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Shopping has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and $221,434.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $22.28 or 0.00047444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.26 or 0.08093702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.49 or 1.00035835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,528 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

