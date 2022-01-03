Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Drops By 89.5%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRSLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
