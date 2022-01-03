Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Drops By 89.5%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRSLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Get Barsele Minerals alerts:

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.