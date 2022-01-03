Short Interest in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Expands By 84.7%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 822,900 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.84. 763,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,876. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTX shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

