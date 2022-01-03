Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Expands By 650.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.40.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
