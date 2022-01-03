Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Expands By 650.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

