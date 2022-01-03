Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Expands By 78.3%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.23. 31,772,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,537,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmmi by 319.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,199,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 312,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

