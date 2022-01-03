Short Interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expands By 97.5%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the November 30th total of 698,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,907. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

