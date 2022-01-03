Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Expands By 400.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GIGA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Giga-tronics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

