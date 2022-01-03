Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 99.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. 5,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter.

