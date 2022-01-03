Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 99.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. 5,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
