Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Expands By 97.1%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of LDHA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,678. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $1,958,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

