Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Expands By 1,833.3%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,833.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMMW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,147. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

