Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rises By 450.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.50. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

