Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rises By 450.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.50. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.86%.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
