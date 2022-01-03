Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Declines By 84.4%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE NSTD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,144. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTD. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,054,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 299,990 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

