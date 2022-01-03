Short Interest in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Increases By 69.2%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 782,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,936. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.