Short Interest in PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Rises By 800.0%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PSGTY stock remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

