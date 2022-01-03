Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Decreases By 86.4%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHN traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.00. 68,078,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,364,172. RushNet has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

