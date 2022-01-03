Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Grows By 65.7%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGF traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.30. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $82.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

