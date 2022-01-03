Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expands By 74.3%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

TENB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.79. 9,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

