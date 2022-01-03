Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 1,145.9%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 1,145.9% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thales has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,573. Thales has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4704 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

