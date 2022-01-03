Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Rises By 3,753.8%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 3,753.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
