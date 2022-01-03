Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Expands By 77.8%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 6,412,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,380,774. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
