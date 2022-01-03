Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Expands By 77.8%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 6,412,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,380,774. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

