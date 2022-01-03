SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 1,604.7% from the November 30th total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 33.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, Director Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 3,233 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $38,149.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $48,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,015 shares of company stock worth $159,455 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. 2,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

