Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.83.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

